Maria Byrne chosen to fill Michael D’Arcy's vacated Seanad seat

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 20:42
Elaine Loughlin Political Correspondent

Maria Byrne has been chosen as the Fine Gael candidate to fill the Seanad seat left following the resignation of former Fine Gael senator Michael D’Arcy.

Fine Gael’s Executive Council has nominated Ms Byrne as the party’s candidate to contest the forthcoming Seanad Agricultural Panel bye-election.

“Having served in public office for over 20 years, I would relish the opportunity to continue to work for all the people of the country," Ms Byrne said.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said Ms Byrne is an experienced politician who "understands the issues affecting the people she serves and represents".

She was first elected to Limerick City Council in 1999 before entering the Seanad in 2016.

Mr Varadkar said more female politicians are needed to reflect Irish society in our Dáil and Seanad.

“I have always been very clear that I want to see more women serving in the Oireachtas and with Fine Gael," he said.

