Over €10m in recurring annual announced for voluntary hospice sector

All the hospices which make up the Voluntary Hospital Group, which includes Cork's Marymount Hospice and Milford Care Centre in Limerick, will benefit from the investment
Cork's Marymount Hospice will be one of the hospices to recieve part of the funding. File Picture

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 20:14
Steven Heaney

Over €10m in recurring annual funding is being awarded to the voluntary hospice sector from 2021 onwards.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the provision earlier this afternoon.

The Government says the additional funding will help to address the core funding shortfall the sector has experienced in recent years.

All the hospices which make up the Voluntary Hospital Group, which includes Cork's Marymount Hospice and Milford Care Centre in Limerick, will benefit from the investment.

Other hospices set to receive part of the  €10.68m in funding include:

  • Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross, Blackrock, and Wicklow 
  • St Francis Hospice, Raheny and Blanchardstown
  • Galway Hospice
  • North West Hospice, Sligo 

Speaking following the announcement of the funding, Mr Donnelly praised the work being done in Ireland's voluntary hospice sector, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

He said: "Ireland is fortunate to have a dedicated voluntary hospice sector, who have worked tirelessly down through the years, in partnership with local communities, to expand the network of hospice services around the country," he said. 

“I would like to particularly commend the voluntary hospice sector for their efforts to maintain critical and ongoing care services against the background of the challenges presented by the pandemic.  

"They have supported our acute hospitals, community health care services, and nursing homes to ensure a compassionate response for those with palliative care needs and their families throughout this difficult period.”   

The minister said the additional funding was "designed to take account of the potential impact of the loss of fundraising income during the public health emergency." 

He said that when fundraising initiatives are finally able to continue in the sector, money raised could be put towards "enhancing and improving services, rather than fund core services."

