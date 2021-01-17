Covid-19: Thirteen further deaths, 2,944 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Thirteen further coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

This brings to 2,608 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 2,944 new cases of the virus.

A total of 172,726 cases have now been confirmed here.

Of the cases notified today:

1,336 are men;

1,578 are women;

57% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 40 years old;

1,065 cases are in Dublin;

306 are in Cork;

181 are in Galway;

180 are in Kildare,

160 are in Limerick;

and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - 195 of whom were in Intensive Care Units.

68 additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

