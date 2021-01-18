People laid off due to Covid-19 urged to upskill

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has urged people laid off temporarily as a result of Covid-19 to do short courses, saying it will not affect their social welfare payments.

He was speaking as a new online portal which simplifies the process for people looking to retrain or add new skills is launched by the Government today.

Mr Harris said the portal will be "a one-stop shop" for businesses, employees or unemployed persons and outlines the third-level options available to them.

The minister said the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on working life has forced Ireland to confront many of its skills shortages.

“If you are unemployed temporarily as a result of Covid-19, now could be the time to do a short course. You can still retain your social welfare payments while undertaking the course. Or if you are in employment but want to improve your skillset, there are options available to you too."

Mr Harris said there are many options for people but acknowledged that the system is complex and can overburden some.

Ireland is a small country. We cannot afford to have untapped talent and we cannot leave any person locked out of society because of a lack of skills.

"We must ensure our people have access to the skills they need to succeed in life, and that Irish business has the people with the skills they need to grow.

"This is also critical to securing our recovery and ensuring Ireland’s people share in that recovery.”

According to his department, the new portal will outline further education and training places, the courses in higher education on offer, and information for those on a social welfare payment.

Business owners should explore the range of upskilling options available from Skillnet Ireland, including enterprise-led business supports, targeted upskilling for employees, free online training, and virtual job placements, it said.

Minister of State for skills, Niall Collins, said: “We have so much on offer but it can be a very difficult system to navigate. This website outlines all of your options — apprenticeship, traineeship, a short course, a degree, a Masters."