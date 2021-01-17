Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Galway man

Have you seen Luke Davoren?
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Galway man

He was last seen in the University Road area of Galway in the early hours of December 30. Picture: Garda Info

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 16:37
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Galway are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man. 

Luke Davoren, 34, is missing from the Galway city area. 

He was last seen in the University Road area of Galway in the early hours of December 30.

He is described as being 6ft in height and having an athletic build. He has fair hair.

When he was last seen, Luke was wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown leather boots. He also had a black backpack in his possession.

Gardaí and Luke’s family say they are very concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone who might have information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 1am - 2am on December 30, has been asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jan 15, 2021 Health service may be facing most challenging week in its history, says minister
Coronavirus - Thu Jan 7, 2021 Covid-19: Government in talks to secure early delivery of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus Regina Doherty: 'Cold' mother and baby home report must be independently reviewed
missing peoplegardaiplace: galway
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021

25 deaths, 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices