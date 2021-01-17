Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Galway man

Gardaí in Galway are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

Luke Davoren, 34, is missing from the Galway city area.

He was last seen in the University Road area of Galway in the early hours of December 30.

He is described as being 6ft in height and having an athletic build. He has fair hair.

When he was last seen, Luke was wearing a grey hoody, brown leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown leather boots. He also had a black backpack in his possession.

Gardaí and Luke’s family say they are very concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone who might have information, particularly any road users with dash cam footage of the Newcastle/University Road areas between 1am - 2am on December 30, has been asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.