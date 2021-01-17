Hundreds fined for breaking lockdown travel in Wicklow mountains

Over a hundred people have been handed on-the-spot fines for breaking lockdown travel rules in Co Wicklow this weekend.

It is close to triple the number of fines issued nationwide up to Thursday.

Checkpoints to stop travel during lockdowns have been turning people away. Picture Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí received new powers last Monday to issue an on-the-spot fine of €100 to anyone found breaking the travel restrictions under the Public Health Act.

37 people were issued with tickets up to Thursday, including several for alleged offences last weekend.

But yesterday, well over a hundred more people were ticketed just in Co Wicklow alone.

And Gardaí operating checkpoints in the county gave cautions to over two hundred other drivers who agreed to turn back and go home.

This weekend saw a hundred people fined for travelling to the Wicklow mountains and breaking lockdown travel restrictions. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin