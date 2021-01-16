Brexit: Brittany Ferries to commence Ireland-France route two months early

Brittany Ferries has confirmed that a new crossing between France and Ireland will begin two months early due to Brexit.

The sailing connecting Cherbourg and Rosslare will commence Monday 18 January.

Brittany Ferries said that it has “moved quickly to support the freight sector and to meet the needs of an industry battling Brexit”.

The service will depart from Rosslare on Monday at 8pm before arriving in Cherbourg the following day at 1.30pm.

“Irish and French hauliers have traditionally relied on the UK-land bridge when transporting goods to and from mainland Europe,” the company said in a statement.

“However, since the beginning of the year, more companies have sought an alternative to the additional administration, new formalities, greater costs and potential delays that come from carrying goods through the UK.

“Brittany Ferries therefore confirms today that Cap Finistère will cover the twice-weekly sailing connecting Rosslare and Bilbao, taking over from Connemara until 10 February.

"As a consequence of this ship’s flexibility, Brittany Ferries will also add a weekly rotation connecting Rosslare with Cherbourg to the schedule, opening this Ireland-France route two months earlier than originally planned.”

Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries CEO, said: “Cap Finistère is our fastest Ro-Ro vessel and she is therefore well suited to opening this new Brexit by-pass, making an additional sailing each week connecting France and Ireland.”

Glenn Carr, General Manager, Rosslare Europort added that “all at Rosslare Europort welcome Brittany Ferries’ swift response to the needs of Irish industry in commencing this year’s Rosslare to Cherbourg services two months earlier than planned.

“We have worked closely with Brittany Ferries in ensuring that arrangements for the service were quickly put in place, further cementing Rosslare Europort’s position as Ireland’s Gateway to Europe.”