Covid-19: 22 deaths and 705 new cases in the North

The death toll collated by the department now stands at 1,581
Covid-19: 22 deaths and 705 new cases in the North

File picture

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 15:24
PA

Another 22 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll collated by the department now stands at 1,581.

A further 705 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period, the department said.

The figures come as the Stormont Health Minister said on Friday that it was “highly unlikely” that the coronavirus restrictions will be eased after the six-week lockdown ends.

Robin Swann said although the R number has dropped to 0.7, the number of cases and hospital inpatients with the virus remains high.

The Stormont Executive agreed the tough range of measures in December to start from St Stephen's Day until February 6.

Mr Swann said with daily case and hospital numbers remaining high, the restrictions are likely to be required for longer.

Read More

Covid-19: HSE chief blasts Beacon hospital for not offering beds

More in this section

Covid-19: HSE chief blasts Beacon hospital for not offering beds Covid-19: HSE chief blasts Beacon hospital for not offering beds
Gardaí on the beat to bust the Swiss moves  Gardaí on the beat to bust the Swiss moves 
GPs and healthcare workers receive Covid vaccine in mass clinics across Ireland GPs and healthcare workers receive Covid vaccine in mass clinics across Ireland
Covid-19: 22 deaths and 705 new cases in the North

Gardaí seek public help to find missing Dublin man

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices