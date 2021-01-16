Gardaí on the beat to bust the Swiss moves 

A video of the Swiss Federal Police doing a choreographed dance has been doing the rounds on social media, gaining acclaim for their routine.
Tralee Garda Mary Gardiner whose dance videos have raised awareness about the 'A Better Life for Livie' campaign.

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 13:08
Pádraig Hoare

They are required to bust crime daily, but can our gardaí bust a move or two on the dancefloor?

We may soon find out, if the dancing challenge laid down by the snake-hipped and svelte members of the Swiss force is taken up.

Frankie Beats, an Irish radio DJ based in Portugal, shared the video and asked the gardaí if they were up to the challenge of emulating their Swiss counterparts.

His video garnered over 100,000 views, with almost 2,000 likes and hundreds of shares and retweets.

The Swiss Federal police themselves, tweeted: "We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardaínfo! Even though the product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline and #perfectionism."

Upping the ante with An Garda Síochána was a bold move, but one which they have accepted. Perhaps needled by the Swiss Federal Police throwing down the gauntlet, gardaí said they were up for the challenge.

Ireland’s finest have a lot to live up to, with the slick Swiss production of Master KG's 'Jerusalema' showing men and women in their uniforms and riot gear, dancing atop buildings, in car parks and city streets.

Irish members of the force may go back to a tried and trusted old favourite to top their Swiss rivals if their acceptance tweet is any indication.

“We are very happy to accept. We better get practising on our Riverdance routines,” the Garda Twitter account said.

‘Dancing garda’ moves to the beat in Happy video

