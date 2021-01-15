Dublin's €25m white-water rafting plan moves a step closer

The development of Dublin’s controversial white-water-rafting centre, expected to cost around €25m, has moved one step closer.

It comes as Dublin City Council (DCC) look to bring together a shortlist of contractors with an interest in the development which would be built on George’s Dock.

On Friday, DCC invited expressions of interests from six contractors.

In December 2019, planning was granted for the proposal, in spite of the cost of the project almost doubling from an initial €12m to €23m.

The documentation now released by DCC show that the estimated cost has increased once more, with the current estimate of €25m (ex VAT) on the project.

The construction of the centre is expected to take around 18 months. Interested parties have been told that “this project is subject to funding”.

The development would include the white-water rafting course, swift water rescue training facility, kayaking, and a canoe polo pool. If funding can be secured, a contract to construct the scheme would be granted before the end of this year.

The closing date for expressions of interest is February 22.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock took to Twitter to criticise the move.

“Mother of God. How is this still proceeding? Who is funding it? DCC said it was dependent on Government funding which, last I checked, wasn’t confirmed — and frankly never should be,” he stated.