Dublin's €25m white-water rafting plan moves a step closer

Dublin City Council has invited expressions of interests in advancing the project, which would be built on George's Dock. 
Dublin's €25m white-water rafting plan moves a step closer

White-water rafting could be coming to Dublin's George's Dock after Dublin City Council invited expressions of interest in the controversial project. File Picture: Nick Laham/ALLSPORT

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 21:52
Ryan O'Rourke & Gordon Deegan

The development of Dublin’s controversial white-water-rafting centre, expected to cost around €25m, has moved one step closer.

It comes as Dublin City Council (DCC) look to bring together a shortlist of contractors with an interest in the development which would be built on George’s Dock.

On Friday, DCC invited expressions of interests from six contractors. 

In December 2019, planning was granted for the proposal, in spite of the cost of the project almost doubling from an initial €12m to €23m.

The documentation now released by DCC show that the estimated cost has increased once more, with the current estimate of €25m (ex VAT) on the project.

The construction of the centre is expected to take around 18 months. Interested parties have been told that “this project is subject to funding”.

The development would include the white-water rafting course, swift water rescue training facility, kayaking, and a canoe polo pool. If funding can be secured, a contract to construct the scheme would be granted before the end of this year.

The closing date for expressions of interest is February 22.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock took to Twitter to criticise the move.

“Mother of God. How is this still proceeding? Who is funding it? DCC said it was dependent on Government funding which, last I checked, wasn’t confirmed — and frankly never should be,” he stated.

Read More

Councillor brands white water rafting facility as city manager's 'vanity project'

More in this section

Gardaí request help in locating missing teenage sisters Gardaí request help in locating missing teenage sisters
CC CONVENTION CENTRE 'Knowing what we know now': Taoiseach says December restrictions were wrong in hindsight
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 12, 2021 ‘Highly unlikely’ NI lockdown restrictions will be eased after six weeks – health minister
Dublin's €25m white-water rafting plan moves a step closer

Children in special schools should attend on alternate days from next Thursday

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices