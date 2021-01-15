Children in special schools should attend on alternate days from next Thursday

Children in special schools should attend school on alternate days from next Thursday, under official guidelines issued to school principals today.

Schools have also been advised to arrange in-person learning every day for children in special classes in mainstream schools.

Children with "significant additional needs" in mainstream classes in primary schools should also have access to in-school learning. The School Transport Scheme will "fully operate" from Thursday, the Department of Education document also notes.

All special education teachers (SET) and teachers who do not teach mainstream classes, as necessary, and all SNAs have been directed to return on January 21, other than those on approved leave.

As the students returning to in-school learning will not be able to attend their mainstream classes during the day as classes continue remotely, schools have been directed to group the students temporarily.

SETs are not expected to cover the full curricular programme and should provide additional teaching support "in the same manner in which they would if the school were open for all pupils to attend".

Schools "will be aware of the pupils in mainstream classes who have the most significant needs and can be identified as a priority group for in-school teaching during this period".

This includes students on School Support Plus. Where it is not possible to provide in-school teaching and learning for all students, schools are directed to follow the guidelines for remote learning and SEN.

Where a school has the capacity to do so after providing in-person learning for students with additional educational needs, 'vulnerable children' can also attend for in-person learning. According to the document, schools should consider things like family life, or educational disadvantage. A further FAQ will be issued to schools next week.

Public health experts and deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn will host a webinar for special education staff next week, according to John Boyle, general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation.

"This will provide reassurance to our members that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all involved in this interim support programme for children with complex special educational needs," said Mr Boyle.

"High-level meetings regarding the prioritisation of special education staff for the vaccination programme are also taking place."