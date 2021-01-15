Gardaí request help in locating missing teenage sisters

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating two missing teenage sisters.

Anne Quilton McAreavy, 16, and Gabrielle Quilton McAreavey, 15, have been missing from their home in the Dundalk area since January 8.

Anne is described as being 5ft 1in, while Gabrielle is 5ft 3in.

Both girls have brown hair and eyes and are of a slim build.

They were last seen in the Dundalk area and are believed to currently be together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.