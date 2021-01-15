Covid in NI: 26 further deaths and 1,052 new cases

Health Minister Robin Swann, Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride during a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Picture: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 14:47
Greg Murphy

A further 26 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland this afternoon, while another 1,052 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are 840 patients being treated for Covid in hospital and 63 people are in ICU.

Chief Medical Officers in Northern Ireland and Ireland have voiced their concerns about the high levels of Covid-19 and are urging everyone to stay home.

Chief Medical Officers Dr Michael McBride and Dr Tony Holohan said: “As CMOs, we are gravely concerned about the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we are experiencing on the island of Ireland.

“This is having a significant impact on the health of our population and the safe functioning of our healthcare systems.”

