No vaccine date for 'frustrated' Nenagh Hospital frontline staff

Medical staff at Nenagh Hospital in Tipperary still do not know when their vaccine programme will begin and have said how frustrated they are to see non-frontline staff getting the precious shots.

One nurse said: “This is a message for the Government, for Micheál Martin and Stephen Donnelly, to know why aren’t we being vaccinated? Why have we been left out?”

The nurse, speaking at the start of a shift working with Covid patients to Virginmedia TV, added: “We are so angry, we are scared, we are afraid. We can see our co-workers going down with Covid and becoming very ill.”

And she was critical of a contentious vaccine programme for staff at the private Beacon HealthCare hospital.

It emerged on Wednesday that even though this hospital group has not signed a general agreement with the HSE for sharing facilities, the hospital is being used as a mass vaccination centre for healthcare workers. Beacon staff are being vaccinated as part of this move.

A second nurse said that she is “infuriated” the staff have not yet been given even a date for their first vaccine shot.

“Our co-workers are going down at a rate that is unbelievable, we are so sacred,” she said.

A consultant at the hospital said his team is treating a high number of Covid patients this week. He said: “I request the Government to take immediate steps to get a vaccine for us.”

And a doctor supported his colleagues, saying he is also working with Covid patients. He asked: “Staff who are not frontline are getting it, why aren’t we?”

A number of staff who did not identify their roles also raised concerns. One woman said staff shortages are becoming critical due to people out ill with Covid or isolating because they are a close contact.

She warned: “If we do not get this vaccine, we are outnumbered (on the) patient to staff ratio.” And a male healthcare worker said: “It is really frustrating.”

The Irish Examiner has reached out to University Hospital Limerick for comment. Nenagh General Hospital is part of the UL Hospital Group. Frontline staff at Limerick hospital have already started their vaccination programme and nurse Rosaline O' Brien was the first to get vaccinated there on January 7.