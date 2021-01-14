Siptu and local politicians call for Waterford Area Partnership to be saved amid investigations

Siptu representatives have called on the Government to intervene in order to save jobs at the Waterford Area Partnership, which has been recommended for closure.

Councillors in the city have said it would be a “blight” on the city if the Waterford Area Partnership ceased operations, as recommended by an audit commissioned by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Crowe Horwath report found that WAP was "at risk of collapse" and was "not viable" due to mounting issues at the organisation.

The company is facing "major investigations" according to the audit, including by the Charities Regulator and Revenue, while gardaí are also investigating financial transactions involving education bodies in the region.

The organisation, which delivers programmes aimed at alleviating deprivation in Waterford city, has an annual budget of €3m and is funded through a number of State and European agencies.

The issue dominated the monthly meeting of Waterford City and County Council on Thursday, with members calling for assurances for the programmes and jobs provided by WAP.

“Unfortunately it's another blow for Waterford and to the communities that benefit from the work and the good community workers employed by the Waterford Area Partnership," Independent councillor Donal Barry said.

The city councillor added that the area could not afford to lose important initiatives provided by the company, “like the Local Employment Service with now nearly 7,000 people unemployed in Waterford, this service is needed now more than ever – especially for people with literacy issues.

Blight on the council

“We cannot be the only local authority area without a partnership, it would be a blight on the council if we lose all those programmes," he said.

Director of services Ivan Grimes told the meeting that reports “in the media have highlighted some very serious issues of governance” but said, “the council have no role or responsibility for the oversight of governance of Waterford Area Partnership, which is an independent company”.

A statement issued by the council reiterated his remarks: “The company and its board in particular, are responsible for the issues contained within the report.”

It added that the council and a subcommittee, the Local Community Development Committee, only have oversight over a social inclusion project maintained by the partnership.

The council is “generally satisfied” with the management of the €1.1m Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP), according to a spokesperson.

Accounting procedures

It has oversight for this fund but the council did not respond when asked about sections of the Crowe report focused on SICAP, which said earlier reports analysing the programme “highlighted major issues with WAP’s accounting procedures, system of internal control and other organisational systems and structures".

The council said it now intended to “immediately engage” with WAP to assess its proposals and capacity to resolve the issues contained in the audit. Executives are meeting with members of the new board overseeing the company on Friday.

The chief executive of WAP, Richard Grant, announced his resignation in recent weeks after the report was delivered. He told the Irish Examiner he would issue a statement on the matter on Friday.