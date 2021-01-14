Minister for Special Education describes children without additional needs as 'normal'

Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan has come under fire for describing children without additional needs as ‘normal’. Picture: Julien Behal

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 17:38
Jess Casey, Aoife Moore

The Minister of State for Special Education has come under fire for describing children without additional needs as ‘normal’ while speaking in the Dáil this Thursday.

Earlier today, Josepha Madigan took questions in the Dáil around the phased return to school next week for children with special educational needs.

"We all know that even for normal children remote teaching is difficult but for children who have additional needs it is particularly difficult," she said.

"A plan B was never going to be sufficient. Covid-19 and the pandemic, to a certain extent, tore up many of our best-laid plans.” 

“Anyway, it is a positive development today because we will see special schools - they are the schools with the children who have the most severe and complex needs - reopen next Thursday.” 

The minister faced immediate criticism on social media for her use of language from parents, teachers, and Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

Andy Pike the head of education with Fórsa tweeted: “There are no normal or abnormal children. There are just children. 

"All of whom are different and some have additional needs. Hope the Minister will clarify her statement.” 

On Twitter, the minister said she sincerely apologises for the language she used. “It is absolutely not what I meant to say.” 

A spokesman for the minister told the Irish Examiner: "She holds her hands up completely, it's not what she meant to say."

Strike threat from medical scientists who conduct hospital Covid-19 tests

Family Notices