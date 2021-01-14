Leo Varadkar defends Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

The Tánaiste has defended Ireland's record on vaccine roll-out, claiming the State is "doing better than people think".

The Government has faced repeated criticism of the vaccination roll-out plan, including accusations of confusing messaging and slow timetables.

Criticisms have also been voiced over the "pencil and paper" system of recording vaccinations, due to out-dated technology.

"There are roughly 200 countries in the world. Only 40 have started a vaccination programme, and we're among those," he said during Thursday's Leader's Questions.

We continue to hear worrying reports from frontline workers. @alankellylabour has called on Government to:

👉Refocus it’s haphazard vaccine rollout

👉Make all capacity in private hospitals available

👉Put back in place March agreement to pay student nurseshttps://t.co/00Wyyud0nn — The Labour Party (@labour) January 14, 2021

"It will be offered to everyone, it's free, it's not compulsory, it is safe and effective, and people will need two doses roughly three to six weeks apart.

"People have been prioritised, as people will know, into 15 groups, and we're focusing now on groups one and two. That is nursing home residents and staff over 65 and residential care frontline healthcare workers.

"In relation to the IT system; an IT system has been developed. That was delivered to the HSE at the end of December, and additional functionality is being added but it's not needed yet.

At the moment, we're vaccinating in nursing homes, and in healthcare settings, and it is a pen-and-paper exercise at the moment, but we will very much need the IT system when we go out to the GPs and I hope to the pharmacies.

"I'm told that we'll be ready for when it's required, which is most likely next month sometime."

Mr Varadkar said he appreciated there is an issue about having community health care workers vaccinated that needed to be resolved and says a number of GPs and dentists have contacted him about the issue.

"I'll be taking up with the vaccine taskforce myself and seeking the assurance that GPs, practice staff, and dentists, and their staff, will be vaccinated as part of group two, as we've committed to.

In relation to AstraZeneca [vaccine], we're advised that the European Medicines Agency will meet on January 29, and all things going to plan will approve the vaccine."

This approval is seen as significant because the State believes it will allow for ramping up the number of vaccines every week, from about 50,000 this week to well over 100,000 in February, once that vaccine becomes available.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health @davidcullinane has called on the Minister for Health to have doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine delivered and stored now so it is ready for use once approved by the European Medicines Agency.https://t.co/HMs1O92yFJ pic.twitter.com/bBIrhqvAeW — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 14, 2021

Also raised at Leader's Questions was the dire situation in Irish hospitals due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

There are 1,838 people with Covid in hospital and 176 in ICU.

Mr Varadkar said "there is a glimmer of hope" on the issue, as cases have been falling for a number of days, and may see the number of people being hospitalised, starting to fall in "about a week's time".

Across the hospital system there are 510 acute beds free on Thursday, and 29 ICU adult beds.

"There is the deal with the private hospitals that allows us to use up to 60% of their capacity, those discussions are under way with hospitals at the moment," he added.

"We have the cash, but having the staff trained up and ready to go is a different matter but we can provide extra ICU capacity, which is the surge capacity by turning ordinary wards, theatres, recovery areas, into additional ICU beds and turn on the on-call for urgent issues."