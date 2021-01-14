Report predicts prolonged pandemic after-effects across society

The HSE has said some people, including healthcare workers, will need extra support over a longer 'post-emergency term and that it envisaged "prolonged after-effects" across much of society due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report entitled HSE Psychosocial Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Executive also outlined how "healthcare workers have been identified as being at risk of ‘moral injury’ as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic", defined as "the profound psychological distress which results from actions, or the lack of them, which violate one’s moral or ethical code, such as having to choose which patient to save as a priority".

The report was developed through widespread national consultation across all areas of the health sector, and details the "action areas" that need to be addressed, including to "identify and tailor psychosocial services and supports to the needs of different priority groups so that they can be assured of equitable access", ensuring appropriate services and supports are available for all workers in health and social care settings, and preparation for future public health emergencies.

"This support will be needed for the duration of the pandemic and over the longer post-emergency term," it said.

Outlining how healthcare workers are a high-risk/priority group, it said: "Those who had been in more direct contact with infected patients, those less experienced, and those working part-time, were more affected.

Those who had been in direct contact with infected patients were almost twice as likely to experience acute stress or post-traumatic stress, compared to staff not directly in contact with infected patients.

"In general, nurses reported more psychological distress than doctors."

It also referred to HSE evidence summary exploring mental health impacts on older nursing home residents and the "limited effectiveness" of replacing direct contacts with the use of technology.

"In some cases, serious discomfort manifests itself as delirium superimposed on dementia; in particular, a hypokinetic type, with the consequent refusal of food and difficulty getting out of bed.

"Older residents who are cognitively intact also breathe the atmosphere of anxiety and anguish," it said in summary.

It also referred to work by the Covid-19 Psychological Research Consortium (C19PRC) in Ireland and the UK, which reported "no statistically significant changes in the rates of depression, general anxiety, and PTSD amongst respondents" between the first and second waves of data-gathering involving a sample of Irish adults, which it said, "may be counter to public discourse on an anticipated increase in mental health difficulties and it may be too early to fully understand the public mental health impact of the pandemic."

The report highlighted shortcomings in the health system in the first wave, such as "a tension between the national and local psychosocial responses" and how the crisis showed the insufficient level of resourcing in the system before Covid arrived.

As for a review of current psychosocial structures, it said: "Preparation for the next emergency begins now."