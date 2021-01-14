Three more residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home

More than 50 residents have tested positive at the home in Stradbally, Co Laois 
Three more residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home

Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally: three residents have died since Monday. Picture: Brookhaven.ie

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 15:00
Sarah Slater

Three more residents have passed away in a Covid-19 outbreak at a Laois nursing home, bringing the death toll to nine.

The latest deaths were at Droimnín Nursing Home in Stradbally and confirmed by Gearóid Brennan, chief executive of Brookhaven Healthcare, which runs the home.

Mr Brennan said that three further deaths since Monday are devastating for everyone associated with the nursing home, particularly families, staff and other residents. More than 52 residents have also tested positive.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest sympathies, from everyone in Droimnín Nursing Home, to the families of those residents.” 

The nine residents have died at the nursing home since Monday, January 4, following the first outbreak at the facility just prior to New Year’s Eve.

Droimnín had been one of the few residential care centres countrywide without any Covid-19 case since last March. Residents were due to get the vaccine next week but they have been postponed until 28 days after tests prove clear.

Mr Brennan added: 

I am so disappointed that, having kept Covid out of this nursing home for nine months, that within 19 days of the vaccine due to be delivered here we had a significant outbreak,”

He said the picture in the nursing home remains much the same, with the majority of the residents who have tested positive, still asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, head of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly is warning there are more than 100 Covid-19 outbreaks in older person facilities countrywide.

Up to 50 new outbreaks have been reported since January 1.

Read More

At least 15 Covid-19 outbreaks in Mid-West nursing and care homes 

More in this section

Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE Covid-19: New vaccination centre established at Beacon Hospital to support HSE
Brexit Minister in the North accused of scaremongering over hospital food shortage warning
Depression stock Parentline struggling to meet demand for support, with helpline calls up 40% last year
nursing homes#covid-19place: laois
Coronavirus - Wed Oct 14, 2020

Northern Ireland sees 973 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices