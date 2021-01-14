An Post giving away free postcards for people in Ireland to send

An Post will be delivering free postcards nationwide by January 20. File picture

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 13:29
Caitlín Griffin

An Post will be giving each household in Ireland two new free postcards from next week.

The large format postcards are postage paid for delivery within Ireland and each household will receive two cards – one with a printed design and one blank for decorating by customers of all ages.

An Post’s first free postcard initiative launched in March last year during the country’s first period of lockdown.

An Post are encouraging people to support each other by staying apart and sending love. Picture: An Post

Julie Gil from An Post says: “As we continue to support each other by staying apart and staying home, it’s the right time to send love to family and friends, particularly those who are living alone. We’re delighted to present our second free set of postcards for customers, and this time we are inviting everyone to enjoy making their greeting extra-special with their own personal design.

“Irish Postmen and Postwomen will continue to provide Community Focus supports including check-ins, newspaper delivery and free post for nursing home residents so that we can all stay connected while staying apart. We’ll leave no-one behind.” 

An Post is providing free postage on letters to and from residents of Nursing and Care homes in the State.

By writing FREEPOST where the stamp normally goes, An Post will carry cards and letters to residents without a postage stamp.

Postcards will be delivered to homes, homeless hubs, nursing/care homes and prisons nationwide from Wednesday January 20.

