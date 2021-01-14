‘Always a true lady and gentleman’: Tributes to Wicklow couple who died within 37 hours of each other

Tributes have poured in for a couple who died within 37 hours of each other.

Bríd, 95, and Seán O'Toole, 97, both died in Baltinglass Hospital in Wicklow this week. Seán passed away on January 10, while Bríd died just hours later on January 12.

The couple, who married in 1958, shared a private funeral service on Wednesday.

According to local tributes, Bríd was a “much loved” teacher and Seán opened his own grocery shop in Weavers’ Square in the late 1950s.

Both of their hearses were brought through Weavers Square ahead of the funeral service.

“Happy childhood memories, calling in for sweets on the way home from school to the cupla focail taught by Bríd,” a tribute posted on RIP.ie reads.

While another added: “Their long interesting and involved lives in the Community have left an indelible mark on all who knew them.”

Bríd, a native of the Aran Islands, was the sole teacher in the one-room Davidstown National School for many years, before moving to Bigstone when Davidstown was closed down.

Seán, a keen GAA man, served as both treasurer and president of Baltinglass GAA Club from 1953. His involvement in the club was noted in many tributes.

“I have fond memories of his shopping trips to Duffy's cash and carry where my father (J.J.) and Seán would discuss the countries GAA events from top to bottom. A true gentleman”

A tribute posted to the Baltinglass GAA club's Facebook page read: "It is with great sadness and regret that we have learned of the sad passing of our Club President Seán O'Toole.

"Seán played in the first senior final Baltinglass were involved in, he played cornerback in 1956 when they drew with St Pats in the County final and were beaten in the replay, previous to that he played intermediate.

“Seán was treasurer of the club for 32 years (1953 - 1985). At that time the sole assets of the club was £2, 10 shillings and 1 penny.

The post goes on to tell the story about Seán’s efforts in fundraising to purchase a playing field for the club.

“Fundraising began, dances, dramas, raffles and football tournaments that netted £103 that year.

In Spring 1954 the club decided to raffle a car, something unheard of at the time. The car, an Austin A40, cost £300. Half of that cost was put up by 3 officers of the club (Seán O’Toole Treasurer, Godfrey Timmins Chairperson, Peter Brophy Secretary).

“Local men and women travelled all over the country selling cards at football matches and other functions. On 15th August 1954, the car was raffled, yielding a profit of £1,050 which was deposited in a field development fund. In Spring 1957 the club purchased our present 5 acres playing field for £700.

“The club could always relax in the knowledge that the clubs finances were in safe hands with Seán.”