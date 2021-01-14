Government needs to accelerate Covid vaccine programme 'to ease public anxiety'

Sinn Féin urging Government to stock up on AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of its approval by the Eirpean Medicines Agency to ensure a quicker roll-out
Government needs to accelerate Covid vaccine programme 'to ease public anxiety'

Sinn Féin has called on the government to take early deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine to ensure it can be rolled out as soon as it is approved by European authorities. Picture: A single dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is given to a patient in the UK.

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 10:08
Elaine Loughlin, Political Correspondent

The Government should take delivery to the AstraZeneca "game changer" vaccine now, so it can be rolled out immediately after it is approved, the leader of Sinn Féin has said.

Such a move would ensure the country can press ahead in the vaccine programme which has, in recent days, been criticised for its slow start.

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he now expects that at at least four million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September.

Updated projections sent by Mr Donnelly to TDs confirm that the Government now expects to receive 3.7m doses between April and the end of June and a further 3.8m between July and the end of September.

This would see at least 4m people vaccinated by the end of the summer once additional vaccines are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming weeks.

At-risk groups and healthcare workers will get the vaccine first, and it is expected that 700,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of March.

But Mary Lou McDonald said we are now "in crisis situation" and there "a real public anxiety" that the vaccines are rolled out quickly

I can understand people's anxieties, and we have to get this right. 

"We need to ensure that we have the supply side right and then crucially that we have the right mechanisms of distribution to distribute safely and efficiently the vaccine.," Ms McDonald said, speaking on Newstalk.

Pointing to the fact that the AstraZeneca vaccine is already being administered in Northern Ireland, Ms McDonald said: "We have suggested, for example, that although AstraZeneca, which we all know will be the game changer because it can be distributed by GPs and pharmacists, that we actually get the supplies of that vaccine into the State now, and await its clearance by the European authorities, which I hope happens."

Read More

Covid infection rates could drop in weeks after vaccinations 

More in this section

CC SINN FEIN 'Enormous obstacles' blocking survivors accessing birth certs need to be removed
More than 4,600 travelled abroad for health treatments last year More than 4,600 travelled abroad for health treatments last year
Hospital surgery corridor Covid-19: Nphet to meet as hospitalisations continue to rise
#covid-19vaccinesinn féin
Brexit

Brexit: NI retail chief appeals to UK government to ensure business are compliant with new regulations

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices