Candle-lit vigil held after shooting of George Nkencho 

A candle-lit vigil has been held for George Nkencho, who was shot dead by armed gardai in Dublin.

Up to 200 people, including many of the 27-year-old’s friends and family, took part in the vigil held in Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening.

Mr Nkencho was shot six times outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin, on Wednesday December 30.

He was allegedly brandishing a knife and threatened gardai before he was shot by members of Blanchardstown Garda Armed Support Unit.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is carrying out an investigation into the death.

Stephen Ng’ang’a and 11-year-old daughter Stephanie during a candle-lit vigil outside Blanchardstown Garda station (Brian Lawless/PA)

Family, friends and members of the public held candles and sang as they walked in memory of Mr Nkencho.

A number of people held placards, an Irish flag, as well as banners calling for justice for Mr Nkencho.

Those attending were reminded to follow health guidelines and ensure they were socially distanced from other participants.

The crowd walked from Church Road to Blanchardstown garda station where they held a candle-lit vigil.

There was a small garda presence in the area.

Standing outside the garda station, they repeatedly called out his name and called for justice.

“A generation is gone just like that, and we are out here in the cold in this harsh time to fight for justice,” one speaker said.

“Justice for George Nkencho. This boy has a name.

“We are all here because of George Nkencho and justice must prevail whether they like it or not.”

Another speaker praised those who participated, particularly during the pandemic.

“We know that life is meaningless unless we are prepared to fight against the injustices we face every day,” the speaker added.

“That is why people are here. We would rather put up with the challenges we have to confront today in order to ensure our future is taken care.

“We want to thank every one of you.”

People during a march in Blanchardstown, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)