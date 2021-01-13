19 further Covid-19 deaths in the North with 1,145 new cases

An additional 19 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 1,145 positive cases were diagnosed, the Department of Health said.

Earlier today, the North's Education Minister said that it is up to health authorities to call for the last scheduled post-primary transfer test to be cancelled.

Peter Weir was challenged to stop a test planned for February 27 by education committee chairman Chris Lyttle.

State-run GCSE, AS and A-level exams have been cancelled due to the pandemic but the assessment for 10 and 11-year-olds moving up from primary school is operated by private organisations.

The Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) cancelled tests planned for January and early February amid a third major surge in coronavirus infections.

However AQE announced plans to hold one test on February 27, public health conditions permitting.

Academic selection at 10/11 has long been a divisive issue among Northern Ireland’s parties, with the DUP accusing critics of using the pandemic to stop the tests.

A number of selective grammar schools have indicated they will not use AQE test results this year.

Mr Lyttle, of the Alliance Party, said if GCSEs and A-levels have been cancelled on public health grounds then the transfer test should be as well.

Mr Weir said the cancellation of public exams was also to ensure comparability of results across the UK, and with the previous year, which received assessed grades.

He added that if the Department of Health says “this – or any other issue – cannot go ahead on public health grounds, then that clearly means that something cannot go ahead on public health grounds”.