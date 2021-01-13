Debenhams workers overwhelmingly reject Government deal

Former Debenhams workers have voted down by a 91% majority a government deal which offered them a €3m training fund.

The landslide defeat of the “insulting” deal which offered workers no additional redundancy pay beyond their statutory entitlement, was announced this afternoon.

Former workers said a €3m training fund to re-train around 1,000 people who lost their jobs when the company went into liquidation in April, was of little benefit as they were already entitled to training courses and many were nearing retirement.

They have called for that €3m fund to be made available as a top-up redundancy instead.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who has been campaigning on this issue said: “This is a really striking and overwhelming rejection of the offer made by the Taoiseach’s mediator.

"It is a clear signal that the Government must now go back to the drawing board and come up with an improved offer to resolve this long-running dispute.

"For a start, the €3m which was to be put aside for an upskilling fund should now be made part of a new redundancy package which is fairer and more just than the one just rejected.”

Valerie Conlon, Mandate union shop steward with the shuttered Patrick Street store in Cork, previously said that the government deal “left a very bitter taste in our mouths.”

“This is the Government’s fault. They can find the money for things when they want to,” she previously told the Irish Examiner.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously defended his Government, saying that the State had stepped up to the plate to support workers paying €13m in statutory redundancy — it was the private sector that failed.

Last week, Debenhams halted its Irish online operation, saying that “uncertainty” over new Brexit trade rules forced the decision.