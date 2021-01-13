New protocols for Naval Service to avoid Covid outbreaks on ships

The Naval Service has been forced to introduce new protocols in an effort to prevent further ships being taken off patrols due to outbreaks of Covid-19 among their crews.

The new testing protocols have been introduced after LÉ Ciara and LÉ William Butler Yeats were taken off patrols a little over a week ago when a number of their crew members tested positive for the virus.

A suspect case was also reported on LÉ James Joyce. However, the vessel was not tied up as it was later confirmed it was a false positive result.

The Naval Service has confirmed that crews are now being tested for Covid-19 prior to any departure of vessels for offshore patrol duties. Between getting the tests and the results back, they are having to self-isolate.

Proud of all @defenceforces personnel supporting @HSELive, testing, tracing, protecting the vulnerable. Through diligence with social distancing, hand washing, symptom alertness & mask & cough etiquette we all buy time for vaccines roll out ultimately defeating #Covid #holdfast https://t.co/qSFf3s4hhi — DF Chief of Staff (@DF_COS) January 4, 2021

The tests are being conducted by personnel from the Defence Force's Central Medical Unit based at St Bricin's Hospital, Dublin.

They travel down from Dublin to the Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island in Cork harbour to administer the tests and then take them back to St Brincin's, where they process them themselves within 24 hours.

“The ship’s crew along with standby relief personnel are required to isolate whilst awaiting results prior to deploying on operations,” a Defence Forces spokesman said.

“For operational security reasons, we are unable to comment on the specific disposition of individual assets, units or vessels,” he added.

The Irish Examiner, however, understands that the first batch of crew to be tested are on LÉ George Bernard Shaw and they got a clean bill of health.

The ship was due to go on patrol on Wednesday.

A downside to the new testing regime is that ships traditionally go on a four-week patrol and during the course of that get a weekend break in the middle for shore-leave.

This is going to be discontinued to ensure none of the crews go ashore in the interim and come in contact with somebody who is Covid-19 positive.

In addition, some ships have tied up in coastal harbours to let their crew off for exercise such as running. It appears this practice will also be abandoned until all crews are vaccinated.

Taking two ships temporarily off patrol duties due to Covid-19 outbreaks put extra pressure on the Naval Service, because it continues to suffer from crew shortages.

In June 2019, it was forced to tie-up flagship LÉ Eithne and inshore patrol ship LÉ Orla due to these shortages.