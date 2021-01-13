'A level beyond comprehension': 1,750 people with Covid-19 in hospital

Hospitalisations have been rising in recent weeks. On January 1, the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 was significantly lower, at 508.

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 10:45
Steve Neville

HSE chief Paul Reid has said that hospitalisations from Covid-19 are at “a level beyond comprehension”.

His comments come as he confirmed that 158 people with Covid-19 are in the ICU while hospitals around the country are treating 1,750 people with the virus.

Mr Reid stated this morning: “Our hospitals are treating 1,750 people with Covid-19 and 158 critically ill in ICU.

“This is a level beyond comprehension. But to assure everyone, our healthcare teams are taking emergency actions to sustain this within a level of control.

“We appreciate your support.” 

Yesterday saw 158 Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs around the country, the highest number since the pandemic began. There were also 1,700 hospitalisations on Tuesday. 

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed that there had been 46 deaths related to Covid-19.

Two of them occurred in December 2020 while 44 occurred in January this year.

Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said that warned that the high mortality rate may be set to continue.

 “Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time,” he said.

“What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.”

Earlier today, the chief operations officer of the HSE, Anne O’Connor, has called on anyone who can help frontline workers get to work to do so.

Responding to a question about absenteeism in the health service on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms O’Connor said that between acute hospitals, support services and community services there were over 7,000 workers absent because of Covid-19.

The chief operations officer also admitted that health workers who were close contacts were being called back to work before completing their 14 days self-isolation. This was being used as “a last resort”.

Staff who were close contacts but had no symptoms were tested and then closely monitored by occupational health, she said.

