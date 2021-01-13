Golfgate senators have their membership reinstated

Three Fine Gael senators who lost the party whip over their attendance at last summer's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner have had their membership reinstated.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party unanimously agreed to the reinstatement of senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke, and John Cummins. The motion for the reinstatement was brought by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The three were among more than 80 people that attended the dinner in Galway last summer, an event which would lead to the resignation of agriculture minister Dara Calleary and European commissioner Phil Hogan.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that it was "time to readmit" the trio.

“They all acknowledged that what happened at the Oireachtas Golf event should not have happened, apologised, and took responsibility immediately.

“They have been out of the parliamentary party for five months and it’s time for them to get back to working with us across the whole range of Oireachtas work, including relating to battling against Covid.”

A motion to reinstate the three Fianna Fáil senators who lost the whip after their attendance —Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt, and Niall Blaney — will be on the agenda at that party's parliamentary party meeting today.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has agreed the legislative programme for the coming Dáil session. The plan features 32 priority pieces of legislation, Government chief whip Jack Chambers said. He said the schedule is "ambitious" and will deliver key legislation across all areas.

They include the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill to significantly strengthen the statutory framework for Ireland’s response to the climate challenge.

He also said the Parents’ Leave and Benefit (Amendment) Bill will be prioritised this session.

"In addition to extending leave entitlements, this important bill will also provide adoptive leave and benefits for same-sex couples," he said.

The Human Tissue Bill which among other measures, will introduce an opt-out system of consent for organ donation and the Nursing Home Support Bill will place a cap on how much farmers and business owners have to contribute towards nursing-home costs.

Other bills will include an Affordable Housing Bill, the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, and a bill to establish the strengthened Corporate Enforcement Authority.

Cabinet also agreed that the country's most senior civil servant, Martin Fraser, will investigate the leaking of the Mother and Baby Homes report to a Sunday newspaper.