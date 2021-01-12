All arrivals into Ireland to require negative Covid-19 test

All arrivals into Ireland to require negative Covid-19 test

The existing requirement for passengers from the UK and South Africa has been extended following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, as Covid cases surge across Europe and Ireland confirmed a further 46 deaths.

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 19:45
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Every person who flies into Ireland will require a negative Covid-19 test from Saturday, the Government has announced.

The test must be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, a statement from the Government said.

The test must be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, a statement from the Government said.

Arrivals from the UK and South Africa will continue to require a negative/not detected PCR test and must continue to isolate for 14 days, even if they take a second test after arrival.

Walk-in testing facility opened at Belfast International Airport

Those who come from red and grey list countries on the EU traffic light system, and all locations outside of Europe, will have to restrict their movements for 14 days. However this may be lifted if they get a second negative test within five days.

Arrivals from green and orange countries will not be required to restrict their movements on arrival, but will be expected to adhere to local restrictions.

Exemptions will be limited to those currently exempt – hauliers, flight crew and frontline workers.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said last week that a person arriving at an Irish airport without a negative test faces a fine of €2,500 or six months in jail.

'It's hour by hour': CUH under 'intense pressure' as 46 Covid deaths confirmed in Ireland

