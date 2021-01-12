Opposition calls for redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors

Opposition politicians have called for the Government to put in place an appropriate redress scheme following publication of the "harrowing" report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.

Across the political spectrum, politicians called for the voices of survivors to be amplified over the coming weeks and months.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the State had been complicit in the abuses carried out at the homes and said that "real redress" was needed.

"We should not forget that this network of mother and baby homes, county homes and other institutions was overseen in full by the Irish State and successive governments, and the responsibility for abuses rests in the final analysis fairly and squarely at the feet of the State and those governments.

"In the time ahead, the voices of survivors, their families and their advocates and the adopted community must be front and centre.

We need to see real redress and we need to see an end to the situation which exists to this day; whereby the State and State authorities still frustrate people in accessing their own records, up to and including their own birth certificates."

Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns said the report outlined a "twisted morality".

"The report is a harrowing catalogue of abuse carried out by the State and religious orders because of a twisted morality.

"The survivors have endured some of the most horrific crimes, including abduction, concealment of death, illegal adoption, and assault – all carried out by people acting on behalf of the church and State.

Government needs to listen to survivors and put their needs at the centre of this, their voices are the ones we need to hear now.



"For decades, survivors have been denied the ordinary mechanisms of accountability – courts, criminal justice, academia, debate – to function in relation to these abuses. The most important thing this week is to support them.

The Government needs to put in place a proper redress scheme in line with the recommendations of the survivors collaborative forum."

Labour's spokesperson for Children Ivana Bacik said the Government must now engage with survivors on key issues.

"I note that some survivor groups, including the Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors, have already expressed disappointment with what they see as the incompleteness of the report, which does not engage with the more expansive issue of State-sponsored forced or coerced separation of mothers and babies.

"I echo the Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ call today for a separate investigation to examine the entire system of secret adoption and family separation, to add to our knowledge about this shameful history and to build on the findings made in today’s report about the 14 Mother and Baby Homes under investigation by the commission."