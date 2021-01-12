'I’m looking forward to going outside again': Grandfathers vaccinated from Covid eager to see family soon

"I’m looking forward to going outside again," said a grandfather who received his first vaccination from the coronavirus today.

Eamon Hughes, 75, was the first resident of the St Mary’s Hospital in Co Dublin to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and is eager to receive visits from his family.

Originally from Co Cavan and living in Co Meath for 40 years, Mr Hughes received the vaccine along with other healthcare professionals.

The grandfather said he is looking forward to seeing his family and seeking inspiration for his art outside in nature.

“The vaccine is so important. I look forward to my wife Rose and daughters Sharon and Paula and granddaughters Alexandria and Saoirse visiting again,

“And when the weather is nice, I like to go outside to see nature, and to get inspiration for my art, I’m looking forward to going outside again,” said Mr Hughes.

Family visits

Michael Farrelly, 89, another grandfather, is from the South Circular Road in Dublin was also vaccinated today. He too looks forward to seeing his family again.

Another grandfather, Michael Farrelly from the South Circular Road in Co Dublin was also vaccinated today. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

“I welcome the vaccine, hopefully it will help me see my son and two grandchildren again.”

Every vaccinated person today received a HSE vaccine information leaflet and a more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

A vaccine record card showing the name and batch of the vaccine was also distributed.

The recipients will each return for their second dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, to be fully protected, in three weeks' time.

"Protect others"

The first member of staff to be vaccinated, Ligimol Varghese, the Assistant Director of Nursing in St Mary’s Hospital said it is important for a person o to be vaccinated in order to protect others.

“It’s important we get vaccinated and protect the people we care for. It is very important people under our care feel safe and protected, which is why I am getting vaccinated,” said Ms Varghese.

Ligimol Varghese, Assistant Director of Nursing received the vaccine today as well. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is currently being administered to priority groups and delivery of the first batches of the Moderna vaccine is expected this week.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to decide on the AstraZeneca vaccine by January 29.

Last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that, depending on supplies and deliveries, the Government hoped to have 700,000 people vaccinated by the end of March and to ramp up quickly as more vaccines become available.

Ireland has pre-ordered more than 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.