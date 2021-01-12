Walk-in testing facility opened at Belfast International Airport

A walk-in testing facility has been opened at Belfast International Airport for passengers.

It has been set up to provide rapid test results for those travelling on essential journeys.

The airport is working with Co Antrim diagnostics firm Randox to provide the PCR tests.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, BIA and Sophie Boyd, Project Manager, Randox launch a new Covid-19 testing partnership onsite for passengers to help boost consumer confidence in the travel industry.

The test costs £99 (€110.77) and results are available the following day.

Airport managing director Graham Keddie said the facility was needed because many destinations now require negative test results within 72 hours of leaving the country of departure.

“It is essential that we are able to introduce these measures as testing will help protect travellers and staff, and provide an increased level of confidence for those travelling when current lockdown restrictions ease,” he said.

“In the long run it should help assist in the recovery of the aviation and travel sector, however it is only a start and we need more to be done in terms of both the vaccine and testing.

“Swabs are administered by trained sample collection officers which decreases the likelihood of an inconclusive result. Tests are then conducted by Randox scientists at a state-of-the-art testing laboratory within easy reach of the airport, ensuring the price is kept to a minimum and the results can be turned around quickly.”

Sophie Boyd, project manager for the Randox Express Covid-19 testing service, added: “We have worked hard to ensure the PCR test is as easy as possible for passengers.

“People can simply visit the airport website to book a test at a date and time to suit. They can then arrive for their test and receive their results the next day via email.

“It’s great to be able to provide this service to the airport and help support them in getting people back in the air when they are able to do so.”

The Covid-19 testing is available to book via the airport’s website and passengers will be able to attend a facility at the airport, or at a Randox Health Clinic in either Crumlin or Holywood.