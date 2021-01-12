Covid-19: 22 further deaths in Northern Ireland

A further 22 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed that four of those deaths were outside of the past 24-hours.

The death toll in the North now stands at 1,498.

There are 55 patients with Covid-19 in ICUs in the North.

There are 751 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospital in Northern Ireland.

Due to technical issues, the Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard update is delayed today. Data on testing and hospitalisations is not yet available.



We are working to resolve the issue and will update the dashboard as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/8HzTDzWOKj — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 12, 2021

