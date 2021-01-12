Covid-19: 22 further deaths in Northern Ireland

The death toll in the North now stands at 1,498
File picture.

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 14:31

A further 22 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed that four of those deaths were outside of the past 24-hours.

There are 55 patients with Covid-19 in ICUs in the North.

There are 751 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospital in Northern Ireland.

