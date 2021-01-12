Covid-19: 22 further deaths in Northern Ireland

A further 22 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.
The Department of Health confirmed that four of those deaths were outside of the past 24-hours.
The death toll in the North now stands at 1,498.
There are 55 patients with Covid-19 in ICUs in the North.
There are 751 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospital in Northern Ireland.
Due to technical issues, the Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard update is delayed today. Data on testing and hospitalisations is not yet available.— Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 12, 2021
We are working to resolve the issue and will update the dashboard as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/8HzTDzWOKj