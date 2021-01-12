Upskilling fund for Debenhams workers described as 'ridiculous' ahead of vote

A €3m upskilling fund has been described as "ridiculous" by Debenhams workers, ahead of a vote on it today.

The Government has offered the money to re-train around 1,000 people who lost their jobs when the company went into liquidation.

But the workers, who are close to day 300 of their redundancy dispute, say courses are already available free to the unemployed.

Former shop steward at the Henry Street store in Dublin Jane Crowe wants the group to vote no to the proposals today.

“We are trying to encourage as many people as possible to send their postal vote in and mark the no box," said Ms Crowe.

“We just think it’s ridiculous that putting €3m out for courses that are already available to us for free…it should really be changed into cash and given to us.

“We need that money to pay bills and our mortgages.”

Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended his Government, saying that the State had stepped up to the plate to support workers paying €13m in statutory redundancy — it was the private sector that failed.

In December, Valerie Conlon - shop steward and former worker at the Patrick St branch in Cork - said she couldn’t see the €3m upskilling deal being voted for.

“I can’t see it being a yes vote," she said. "It’s not giving people anything extra.

“[Labour Court chairman] Kevin Foley did his best for us. This is the Government’s fault. They can find the money for things when they want to.

“This has left a very bitter taste in our mouths.”