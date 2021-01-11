Hepatitis C and HIV tribunal paid out €8m last year

The Hepatitis C and HIV Compensation Tribunal paid out more than €8m in awards in 2019, but said another 411 initial claims still await hearing.

In its latest annual report, the tribunal – set up in December 1995 to compensate people infected by contaminated blood transfusions or blood products – said 32 new claims were submitted in 2019, bringing the total to 4,971.

According to the 2019 annual report, which has been laid before the Oireachtas: "The tribunal paid a total of €8,045,988, in respect of 28 awards, during 2019. There were three payments, totalling €1,070,642, in respect of High Court appeals."

There were 30 awards made by the tribunal during 2019, ranging from €40,000 to €970,000. Most were categorised as "single, lump-sum awards".

The report also outlined the substantial legal costs associated with dealing with claims.

"In 2019, the sum of €5,418,090 was paid in costs, in respect of 45 tribunal awards," it said.

In the report foreword, tribunal chair Karen O'Driscoll, a senior counsel, said: "While the tribunal paid awards in 28 cases in 2019, approximately 411 initial claims are still awaiting hearing. The tribunal continues to be able to assign a hearing date, without delay, to any claim for which full supporting documentation has been lodged."

According to the report, in addition to the cases dealt with, 507 claims have been withdrawn to the end of 2019.

"Currently, the tribunal is actively engaged in getting all primary claims brought on for hearing," it said. "In addition, approximately 322 cases have been adjourned generally, with liberty to re-enter as at the end of 2019."

The amount paid out by the tribunal in 2019 is some €2m less than that awarded in 2018.