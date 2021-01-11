Covid-19: 16 deaths and 759 news cases in Northern Ireland

File picture

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 14:56
PA

An additional 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 759 tested positive, the Department of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland is doubling at a slower rate (43 days) over the last seven days compared with the doubling rate in the seven days before that, official analysis said.

It follows the imposition of tough lockdown measures after Christmas.

The total of Covid-19 hospital admissions in Northern Ireland over the last seven days has risen to 488, compared with 425 the previous week, the Department of Health said.

The number of inpatients at midnight was 736 compared with 722 seven days ago.

The Southern and Northern Health Trusts recorded the greatest numbers in hospital.

The number of daily admissions of confirmed cases is around double what it was at the height of the peak last spring.

Covid intensive care units are 85% full.

Northern Ireland experiencing its pandemic ‘worst case scenario’ – O’Neill

