Record 1,575 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals

Some 1,575 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

It is an increase of 149 patients since yesterday morning.

The figure represents a record number of people with the disease in hospitals for the sixth day in a row.

Meanwhile, there are currently 128 patients in the ICU.

The last time ICU numbers were that high was April 22, when 131 confirmed Covid-19 cases were in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 104 admissions and 26 discharges from hospital.

“We’re heading towards the doubling of our peak in April of 880,” said Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’ Connor.

“And that’s a very significant challenge for us, across the whole health system.”

On Sunday, eight further deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Ireland.

An additional 6,888 new cases of the virus were also confirmed by the Department of Health.

2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.