Record 1,575 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals

The figure represents a record number of people with the disease in hospitals for the sixth day in a row
Record 1,575 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals

There are currently 128 patients in the ICU.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 09:54
Steve Neville

Some 1,575 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this morning.

It is an increase of 149 patients since yesterday morning.

The figure represents a record number of people with the disease in hospitals for the sixth day in a row.

Meanwhile, there are currently 128 patients in the ICU.

The last time ICU numbers were that high was April 22, when 131 confirmed Covid-19 cases were in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 104 admissions and 26 discharges from hospital.

“We’re heading towards the doubling of our peak in April of 880,” said Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’ Connor.

“And that’s a very significant challenge for us, across the whole health system.”

On Sunday, eight further deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in Ireland.

An additional 6,888 new cases of the virus were also confirmed by the Department of Health.

2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

Read More

Covid-19: Patients treated in ambulances outside Letterkenny University Hospital 

More in this section

Covid-19: Patients treated in ambulances outside Letterkenny University Hospital  Covid-19: Patients treated in ambulances outside Letterkenny University Hospital 
Tuam mother and baby homes Survivors fear Mother and Baby Home report will trivialise forced adoption trauma
Children drinking Regulations restricting price promotions on alcohol come into place today
Philomena Lee

Philomena Lee:  Mother & Baby Homes survivors should be paid compensation

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices