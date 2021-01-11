Survivors fear Mother and Baby Home report will trivialise forced adoption trauma

Institutional survivors fear the forthcoming Mother and Baby Homes Commission Report will “trivialize” the “trauma” of forced and illegal adoptions.

They say they are "angry and dismayed" over yesterday's leak of details of the report including that it includes a finding that around 9,000 of the 60,000 children born in the homes died.

It also appears to have found that neither the Catholic Church nor the State forced women into the homes and that allegations institutions were paid to arrange foreign adoptions are impossible to prove or disprove.

After the article appeared, the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman issued a statement to survivors saying it was always his intention they should be the first to hear of the main conclusions of the report.

And he said he was “deeply angered to see details of the report leaked in a newspaper”, which he said was unacceptable and he apologized.

The report will be published on Tuesday, after it has been approved by Cabinet.

Before its publication, the minister and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will host a webinar with more than 400 invited survivors.

The 3,000-page report is "very shocking", the Children's Minister has said, and includes the testimonies of people who lived and worked in 14 mother-and-baby homes and four of the country’s county homes between 1922 and 1998.

In a lengthy statement, survivors said Sunday’s article appeared to highlight “the more trivial aspects of how mothers and their children were treated”.

That was, they said “focusing on mothers being forced to clean floors rather on the fact that their children were forcibly and illegally taken for the Irish adoption industry”.

They said: “The leaked segments suggested a trivialization of the worst traumas endured by the mothers and their children, that of being permanently separated from each other.”

They also noted that Mr O’Gorman has only communicated with them twice, and they were “to issue two apologies”.

The first of these was for “not consulting them over his rushed legislation around a digital archive in November 2020”.

And the second was about “the leaking of the report” before the survivors had a chance to see it.

Adoptions campaigner Susan Lohan said all survivors should be given unfettered access to their personal information.

They should also receive an enhanced medical card and be given access to comprehensive health screening, funded by the Irish State.

And she said there should be the establishment of regional and national memorial sites where annual memorial services for survivors could take place.

Ms Lohan said she and other members of the Mother and Babies Collaborative Forum, also want “effective consultation with survivors regarding legislation and compensation”.

Other survivors are also concerned about a lack of government or public recognition that the Commission report only covers some of the victims of “Ireland’s forced adoption industry”.

They are also concerned it excludes the thousands of mothers who gave birth in State Maternity Hospitals, private nursing homes whose children were also taken from them.

Ms Lohan said survivors like her fear the Commission will have ignored the main issues of "family destruction, social engineering, ethnic cleansing or trafficking that were at the core of the homes".

She noted that the report appears to have “instead focused on less serious issues such as poor diet, enforced labour".

“Although these are serious issues if looked at in isolation, no survivor ever led with narratives of their daily routines over the loss of their mother or child,” she said.