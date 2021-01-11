Disability groups seek answers to school closure concerns

Three disability advocacy groups are meeting with education minister Norma Foley today to discuss the closure of special schools and classes.

Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland, and AsIAm will tell Ms Foley that urgent progress is needed to protect some of the country’s most vulnerable students.

The groups also plan to discuss what they describe as a lack of support being made available to students with special educational needs (SEN) in mainstream classes.

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all solution’ to this issue,” a spokesman for the groups said. “Parents need to have a suite of options made available.

"The reopening of special schools and classes, and in school education for children with SEN in mainstream classes, must be the priority.

Further support options must be made available for children who cannot attend in person. Until then, we need home tuition and other supports to be made available to bridge the gap.

“Over 30,000 young people are affected here. We are grateful to the minister for the opportunity to put their case across and to engage with officials from the Department.”

“We are hopeful that, with all stakeholders working together to put the interests of vulnerable children first, progress can be made on this issue.”

Last week's announcement that special schools and classes would remain closed left families and children with special educational needs "reeling", the spokesperson added.

"After raising hopes of a return to school for many with special educational needs, the rug was then pulled from underneath them."

"Families are worried about what further regression and distress will be experienced during another potentially lengthy closure period with no plan on how these children can be supported by the State."