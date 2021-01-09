Nine further deaths and 4,842 new Covid cases confirmed

A further 9 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

This brings to 2,336 the total number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Ireland since the outbreak began.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC says it had been notified of 4,842 new cases of the virus here.

Currently, there are 1,293 people with the virus in Irish hospitals - 119 of whom are in intensive care units (ICUs). There were 102 new hospitalisations recorded in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 1162.2.

Of the 4,842 cases notified today, the largest portion is located in Dublin with 1,049 cases in the capital.

This is followed by 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford and 247 in Louth. The remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases, 2,304 are men and 2,528 are women and 61% of cases are people under 45 years of age.

The median age of positivity is 38-years-old.

Northern Ireland

In total there have been 87,588 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nine more people have died of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the total death toll to 1,443 since the onset of the pandemic.

Another 1,442 cases of the virus were also confirmed on Saturday.

It comes as the health service comes under severe pressure, with hospitals at full capacity and cancer surgery among the operations cancelled in Belfast.

Mass vaccination programme

Six hundred community health workers were given the vaccine during the day by a team of over twenty medical staff at the South Infirmary Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A mass vaccination programme is underway at a Cork City hospital this weekend in a bid to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 1,200 frontline healthcare workers.

Up to 14 hospital staff have volunteered as vaccinators, and they expect to administer the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to around 1,200 primary healthcare workers.

The vaccinators reported for duty at 8am this morning, and they will continue working until around 6pm today, and again tomorrow, until they have administered vaccines to all on their list.

SIVUH has been designated a vaccination centre for healthcare staff for the region and its old pathology building was repurposed on New Year’s Eve as a vaccination clinic.

Public transport

"Public transport has had a very good record in safeguarding passengers and employees in Ireland throughout this crisis, and it is essential that we all continue to protect each other." Picture: Larry Cummins

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is reminding people of HSE advice that public transport should not be used by those attending a Covid-19 test appointment.

"This advice was published by the HSE last year, but in light of the increase in testing activity, it is worth re-iterating at this stage," an NTA spokesperson said.

"Public transport has had a very good record in safeguarding passengers and employees in Ireland throughout this crisis, and it is essential that we all continue to protect each other."

The HSE advises those attending their test to try to avoid other people as much as possible when going to their appointment.