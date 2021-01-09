1,442 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths confirmed in NI

There are currently 674 patients with the virus in hospitals in the North.
1,442 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths confirmed in NI

Lockdown restrictions preventing people from leaving home unless it is essential are currently in effect.

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 14:40
Michelle McGlynn

There are 1,442 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Nine further deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus currently stands at 1,443, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 674 patients with the virus in hospitals in the North.

The hospitals are running at 97% occupancy.

Of those patients, 47 people are being treated in ICU.

There are currently 127 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes in the region.

An estimated one in 200 people in private households had Covid-19 between December 27 and January 2, the equivalent of 9,100 people or 0.50% of the population.

Lockdown restrictions preventing people from leaving home unless it is essential are currently in effect.

They can be ordered to return to their homes by police as part of measures agreed by Stormont ministers.

1,442 cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths confirmed in NI

