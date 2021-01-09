Freezing fog and treacherous conditions after temperatures drop to -8C overnight

Freezing fog and treacherous conditions after temperatures drop to -8C overnight

29/12/2014. Motorists were warned of treacherous conditions on the roads this morning, with frost and freezing fog lingering in many areas. Met Eireann issued a low temperature warning which was valid until 10am. Temperatures overnight fell to their lowest so far this year-dropping to-6C in areas of the midlands. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 08:06
Michelle McGlynn

The lowest temperatures of the year were recorded last night, dropping to at least -7C in places.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will remain in place countrywide until midday.

Met Éireann is warning of treacherous conditions on the roads with severe frost and freezing fog.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says it was extremely chilly overnight.

"It certainly would have been the coldest of the year so far and I think we will have seen temperatures even exceed the -7C that was forecast.

"They did get down to about -8C/-9C in some parts of the midlands.

"A bitterly cold night, the coldest of the year so far. Certainly, given that it is only the start of January there is the chance of more cold spells later on in the year too."

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing well into the day in many areas today.

There are patches of freezing fog and untreated surfaces will be icy.

Drizzle and patchy rain is forecast in the northwest this morning and will spread southwards as the day goes on.

Leinster and Munster will remain dry with some sunshine while temperatures will reach a high of 4C.

Tonight will not be as cold as Friday night with temperatures falling to around -3C with another widespread frost expected.

Drivers are reminded to take extra care while using the roads and should reduce their speed, leave extra space to break and keep their manoeuvres gentle.

In areas with freezing fog, drivers should use fog lights where needed.

As the cold snap continues over the weekend, parents are being warned to supervise their children over the weekend due to the icy weather.

Water Safety Ireland' says kids should not play on the frozen edges of ponds, lakes or canals.

Young children have fallen through the ice and drowned during previous cold spells.

Water Safety Ireland Chief Executive, John Leech says kids must be watched due to the danger.

"We have a lot ice at this stage as we have had a numbers of days of it and children do like to play on it and our great concern is that children will play on either canals, ponds or small lakes where it has frozen over.

"That is where it is very dangerous because in places the ice is very strong and in other places it is very weak and the children will go through it."

