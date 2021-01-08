British police appeal for next of kin after elderly Irishman dies alone

Police in the UK have issued a social media appeal to find the next of kin of an elderly Irish man who died alone in Scarborough, Yorkshire in England.

Attempts to find relatives of the man who died aged 70 have so far been unsuccessful and the North Yorkshire Police asked people in Ireland to help.

A statement published on Facebook asked: "Our coroner's officers are appealing to people in Ireland as they continue their search to find the next of kin of Simon Curtis Smith who died at his home address in Scarborough aged 70.

"Enquiries following Simon's death - reported to us on January 2- have not revealed any next of kin.

"They now believe he may have relatives in Ireland, although it is not known whereabouts. We would really appreciate any shares with your Facebook friends in Ireland - either Northern or Southern - to help us trace his family.

"Anyone who can help locate any members of his family is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on (44) 01609 643168."

The police added suspicious circumstances have been ruled out in the death of Mr Curtis Smith.

At the time of writing the post has been shared 10,000 times.

A post on Twitter from the police asking for information has received over 100 retweets.

Our coroner's officers have widened their search for Simon Curtis Smith's family to #Ireland. Sadly, Simon, 70, was found dead at home in #Scarborough at the weekend. We'd appreciate any shares with your followers in Ireland - north or south. Thank you. https://t.co/5WTpSAdduY pic.twitter.com/feDBPZA0FI — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) January 7, 2021

Although Twitter in Ireland has since picked up the post after it was shared by a Radio DJ based in Portugal. His post has over 350 retweets to date.

Hey Ireland, we need your help.



Simon Curtis Smith aged 70 alone in his home in the UK.

Police believe he has family in Ireland, please let's help Simon have someone there to say goodbye. Please.



0044-1609-643168 #Ireland #Appeal #Garda #Police pic.twitter.com/kE6yV1Aw7K — Frankie Beats (@itsbeats) January 7, 2021

Mr Curtis Smith passed away in his home on Saturday, January 2.