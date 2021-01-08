RTÉ rolls out a range of new educational supports

RTÉ is to broadcast a range of educational programmes across RTÉ television, RTÉ Player, RTÉ Radio 1, 2FM, and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, as well as additional resources on RTÉ.ie, to help children of all ages and their parents with remote learning while schools remain closed due to high levels of Covid-19 infection.

Students from all age groups will be catered for. Picture: RTÉ

The government failed to reach an agreement with teachers unions yesterday for the reopening of special education schools and a limited return of Leaving Cert students to the classroom.

Remote learning for special needs students is to begin from Monday while Leaving Cert students are set to learn remotely until at least February 1.

Next Monday on January 11, RTÉ’s Home School Hub and After School Hub will a return RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player and deliver three hours of television with previously aired shows and a mix of new material. After School Hub Best Bits, will be shown on Saturday and Sundays at 6.05pm on RTÉjr from January 16.

All corresponding worksheets, podcasts and third-party content will be available on https://www.rte.ie/learn/ and re-watched on RTÉ Player.

Evelyn O'Rourke will present the Drivetime Study Hub on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime each Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm. The interactive half-hour of advice and support for second-level students along with study tips and online resources is aimed especially at those preparing for the State Examinations.

A range of on-line teaching modules and worksheets for Junior Cycle students designed with teachers will be available. Subjects covered include:

History,

Religious Education,

Gaeilge,

English,

Geography,

Business Studies,

CSPE,

SPHE,

Digital Media

A range of educational children's shows are also planned on RTÉjr including The Body Brothers, Let’s Find Out, Tír na Nog and Critters TV.

Resources will be available online as well on television and radio. Picture: RTÉ

RTÉ2 will also be airing Shakespeare productions on Sundays in January for Leaving Cert and Junior Cert students.

Speaking about the new range of programming made available, Director-General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes said she is pleased to offer the education resources to help students and their parents learn remotely.

"We are pleased to expand RTÉ’s educational programming for children and students as they continue to learn remotely.

“Our aim is to assist parents, children and educators by ensuring that all children and students can access curriculum-based learning, and complementary content, through our broadcasts and digital channels.

“We will also be offering opportunities to hear from parents, educators and students on Radio1 and 2FM with new slots and shows in the weeks ahead,” said Ms Forbes.