Latest Covid-19 hotspots revealed

Belmullet in Mayo has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country, at three times the national average, according to new data on viral infection rates in 166 local electoral areas (LEA).

As the country embraces its third national lockdown, new figures reveal the startling spread of Covid-19 across the country over the past week.

Infection rates in Belmullet in Mayo, increased 10-fold from 182.5 cases per 100,000 population on December 28 to 2,111.1 cases per 100,000 population on January 4.

The rural area, which has a population of 12,600, now has an infection rate that is three times higher than the national average, which stood at 674.4 cases per 100,000 population as of Monday this week.

The LEA data also shows that infection rates remain high and rising in parts of border counties, such as Louth, Donegal, and Monaghan, as well as in parts of Limerick.

The Adare-Rathkeale area in Limerick has the second-highest infection rate nationally and the highest rate in Munster at 2,010.1 cases per 100,000 population, following a three-fold increase on the previous week, while the Dundalk south area in Louth ranks third nationally, following an almost five-fold increase in new cases to 1,982.4 cases per 100,000 population.

#WATCH Hospitals across Ireland say they’re dealing with a crisis situation as COVID-19 admissions and ICU numbers continue to rise@NewsChambers has the details⤵️#VMNews | #COVID19ireland | #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JNJoNWK354 — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) January 8, 2021

Infection rates also trebled in Milford and Letterkenny in Donegal and Newcastle West in Limerick, which also feature in the top 10 Covid hotspots nationally.

The local area data also shows how the virus has spread rapidly across Munster, in particular in parts of Limerick and Cork.

In addition to Adare and Newcastle West, the virus is spreading in Limerick City where rates exceeded the national average in the eastern (902.6 cases per 100,000 population) and western (865.4 cases per 100,000 population) parts of the city.

The number of people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care units has passed 100, the Chief Operating Officer of the Health Service Executive has said. | https://t.co/ooMk02jsj2 pic.twitter.com/TzS6Hg4h0D — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 8, 2021

Covid-19 is also spreading in Cork, where the infection rate doubled in the southeastern part of the city to 1,189.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Outside of the city, infection levels more than doubled in the Bandon-Kinsale area and in the Bantry and West Cork area, where infection levels were around 900 cases per 100,000 population or above as of Monday this week.

Lismore in Waterford had the lowest infection rate in the country at 102.6 cases per 100,000 population.

The figures come as the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations reached record levels this week.

More than 40,000 new cases were confirmed in the past two weeks, exceeding the total number of cases confirmed in the first wave of the pandemic last year, and over 1,100 people were receiving hospital treatment for the virus, with more than 100 in intensive care.