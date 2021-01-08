Covid-19: Record 8,248 cases confirmed and 20 new deaths 

The latest cases come as Cork University Hospital (CUH) has cancelled all non-essential services and appointments following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Health officials confirmed the latest Covid-19 cases in Ireland. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 18:38
Ciarán Sunderland and Eoin English

A further 8,248 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began to 135,884. 

An additional 20 Covid-related deaths were recorded as well today.

In total, 2,327 Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in the country.

The hospital is this afternoon caring for 114 confirmed Covid-19 positive patients - up from 105 on Thursday evening, when it had the highest number of Covid-19 patients of any Irish hospital.

The figure has risen sharply in just a few days - with a surge of 21 patients alone in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday evening.

The Irish Examiner reported today that given how rapidly the Covid-19 figures are rising nationally, CUH was poised to trigger a tiered escalation plan which was devised during the first wave of the pandemic, but which was ultimately not required last April.

It has now been activated this afternoon, with the cancellation of all scheduled care services, inpatient, medical, surgical and outpatients.

CUH cancels all non-essential services after Covid-19 surge

