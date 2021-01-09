Irish Women in Harmony, Dermot Kennedy, and The Weekend top the charts for Irish music lovers in 2020

People in Ireland are still spending big on music, despite Covid-19 closing music stores and causing the cancellation of almost all concerts.

Consumption of music has grown year on year, according to Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) with online streaming and vinyl sales growth driving the rise after to a big year for Irish talent.

Dublin singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy enjoyed phenomenal success with his debut album Without Fear being the most downloaded, streamed and physically purchased album this year in Ireland.

Mullingar singer Niall Horan’s second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, also performed well in 2020, while there was also success for Irish Women in Harmony, whose vinyl release of 'Dreams' was the biggest-selling vinyl record of the year.

It was a strong year for vinyl sales, which jumped by 42%. A total of 309,000 albums were purchased on wax across the year, compared to 218,000 in 2019.

But, unsurprisingly, it is streaming where most people are getting their music fix these days.

Total streams in Ireland broke the 9bn barrier for the first time, up from 7.69bn in 2019.

The Weekend was the number one on Ireland’s Official Top 50 biggest songs of 2020 with 'Blinding Lights'.

The year’s longest-reigning number one single 'Roses' by SAINt JHN, ranked at number two overall.

Both songs were widely used on social media platform TikTok during the year.

Despite the closure of physical stores due to both restrictions on retail and manufacturing delays, albums consumption increased overall by 3% year-on-year. Some 3.8m albums or their streaming equivalent were consumed in 2020.

IRMA chairman Willie Kavanagh said the strong sales highlights the importance of music to Irish people, and that it is vital the live music industry receives Government funding for support after repeated lockdowns.

“The growth experienced in recorded music in 2020 is a clear indication of the importance Irish people place on music and especially in the trying times of repeated lockdowns," he said.

“However, it is important to remember that this growth in recorded music is against a backdrop of a devastating fall in income from live work for Irish musicians, live venues, nightclubs and festivals.

“We continue to encourage Government to support the livelihoods of the live music industry and its contribution to our culture."