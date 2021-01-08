Covid-19: 1,500 cases and 20 new deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

Health authorities in Northern Ireland have confirmed 1,500 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

20 further Covid-related deaths have been recorded too, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 1,434 in the North.

Since the outbreak began, 86,146 cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

The latest cases and fatalites come as lockdown restrictions preventing people from leaving home unless it is essential have been introduced in Northern Ireland.

They can be ordered to return to their homes by police as part of measures agreed by Stormont ministers.

The health service is under severe pressure, with hospitals at full capacity and cancer surgery among operations cancelled in Belfast.

On Friday, official statisticians said 115 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week of December 19-25, with a further 91 deaths occurring from December 26 to January 1.

The total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now reached 1,895, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said.

The weekday traffic volume has already fallen by around 58%.

Tighter rules around movement will remain in place until February 6 but will be reviewed later this month.

They have forced most mainstream schools to remain closed after Christmas.

A-level and GCSE exams are cancelled and gatherings for religious worship have been halted.

Stormont ministers are set to meet on Friday, with a row about a planned school transfer test set to be discussed.

Post-primary transfer tests – used by many grammar schools to select pupils – were due to be held soon, with the first scheduled for Saturday.

Essential reasons for travel include food shopping, exercise and for work if remote is not an option.

-With reporting from Press Association