Opposition: Government had no Plan B to Leaving Certs' return

The Government "had no Plan B" in the eventuality that sending Leaving Cert students back to school for three days a week did not go ahead, the opposition politicians have claimed.

They roundly criticised the Government for its handling of the plan, which was announced on Wednesday but reversed late on Thursday night.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the Government had not planned for the closure of schools and instead "cobbled together" a plan.

"There should have always been a Plan B if schools had to close, but the government thought differently. Instead, we had a plan cobbled together, which has now collapsed before its eyes.

SF's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire: Government "cobbled together"a plan.

"The Minister for Education now needs to take the next week to consult properly and to work out a better plan for the tuition of Leaving Cert students."

He said he hopes that over the coming days there can be intensive negotiations between unions and the Department of Education, to see what is possible and when is it possible.

"This needs to be truly collaborative, involving unions, parents, students, management bodies, and opposition," the Sinn Féin TD said. "The government cannot try to bounce people again."

Labour’s education spokesperson Aodhan O Riordáin called on the Government to make a decision on whether the State exams will go ahead at all.

He said “every jurisdiction in the UK” had made a decision adding that waiting to make a decision here did not help students or parents.

“The call has to be made in February,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“Are we doing all of this (school closures) in favour of a written exam in the summer?”

He said that Leaving Cert students had missed a total of 11 weeks of school last year and there is no guarantee that they are going to be back in school "by midterm or by St Patrick’s Day".

The decision of the Minister of Education and the Department to reopen schools for three days a week for sixth year students without proper consultation and communication showed a clear arrogance

Mr O Riordáin said parents had been prepared “to vote with their feet” and their children would not have returned to school next week.

He also criticised the Government for not consulting with unions prior to making the initial decision to keep schools open three days a week for Leaving Cert students and for not getting “a specific sign off” from NPHET.

Social Democrat spokesperson Gary Gannon said the plan was "destined to fail".

"The decision of the Minister of Education and the Department to reopen schools for three days a week for sixth-year students without proper consultation and communication with stakeholders showed a clear arrogance and was destined to fail.

"It is good that the voices of students, particularly vulnerable students, and teachers were heard and a u-turn performed.

"At a time when wellbeing and health need to be the priority, the decision to have 61,000 students enter school buildings three times a week was taken not in the interests of wellbeing but rather a fatalistic obsession with the Leaving Certificate examinations.

"The decision also ignored the implications and risks for schools’ staff."

Mr Gannon said the priority now must be on ensuring learning can take place remotely for all students.

He said the "digital divide" experienced by more disadvantaged students had not been bridged since the beginning of the Covid crisis.