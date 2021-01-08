'They really need help': HSE makes urgent appeal for nurses in Cork

More than 180 of CUH's estimated 1,400 nurses are now unavailable for work for reasons related to Covid-19.
'They really need help': HSE makes urgent appeal for nurses in Cork

Volunteers have received an email appealing for  help. Picture: Brian Lawless

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 15:17
Neil Michael

The HSE has put out an urgent call for nurses and care assistants through the Cork Volunteer Centre.

Volunteers have received an email appealing for their help.

It reads: “The HSE urgently requires the assistance of qualified nurses and care assistants in Cork.

“Please note that these are paid roles, but the HSE has asked us to circulate to anyone who may be in a position to help ... We are members of the Community Response Forum with the HSE and the Local Authority and they really need help.” 

The urgent call comes as it has emerged that CUH is on the verge of triggering an emergency escalation plan.

More than 180 of CUH's estimated 1,400 nurses are now unavailable for work due to a variety of Covid-19-related issues.

Worryingly, of these, 30 are ICU nurses, out of an available pool of 130.

Read More

CUH cancels all non-essential services after Covid-19 surge

In addition to staff being off sick, the hospital has had to divide its resources three ways — to staff non-Covid-19 care and Covid-19 care, and to staff the rollout of the vaccinations programme.

On top of that, staff are also having to miss work for up to two or three days at a time because they have nobody to mind their children.

As a result of the upheaval in rostering, there is now an ever-growing shortage of nurses at CUH as well as other health service settings as the country deals with the latest surge.

There are currently dozens of jobs open for registered general nurses in Cork and Kerry, as well as positions for nurses with occupational health experience.

According to Nurseoncall.ie, there is also a call out for nurses with experience in taking bloods. CPL Recruitment in Cork also has job vacancies for theatre and general staff nursing jobs.

In its appeal, Cork Volunteer Centre added: “If you, or someone you know is in a position to help, please send a CV to Rebecca.loughry@hse.ie and state that you heard about the positions from Cork Volunteer Centre.”

Read More

Only half of Covid patients brought into ICU come out, expert warns

More in this section

CUH cancels all non-essential services after Covid-19 surge CUH cancels all non-essential services after Covid-19 surge
Royal High School Opposition: Government had no Plan B to Leaving Certs' return
HSE drafting in army personnel to administer vaccine amid capacity concerns HSE drafting in army personnel to administer vaccine amid capacity concerns
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 15, 2020

Covid-19: 1,500 cases and 20 new deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices